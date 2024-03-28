TMC lodges complaint with EC against PM Modi for Model code violation

Kolkata: The TMC on Thursday lodged a complaint with the Election Commission against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP's Krishnanagar candidate, Amrita Roy, for alleged violations of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC), a claim denied as baseless by the saffron camp.

The TMC referred to a telephonic conversation between Modi and Roy on Wednesday, during which the PM mentioned his efforts to ensure that nearly Rs 3,000 crore, purportedly "looted" from poor people in West Bengal and seized by the Enforcement Directorate, would be returned to them.

It is an attempt to sway voters during the Lok Sabha elections, the TMC claimed.

Modi asserted this during his conversation with Roy, a member of the erstwhile royalty and BJP candidate against TMC's Mahua Moitra in the Krishnanagar Lok Sabha constituency.

The details of the conversation between the two were shared by the BJP.

In its letter to the EC, the TMC claimed that the prime minister's statement was "an attempt to sway voters with monetary benefit" to gain undue influence.