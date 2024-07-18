TMC leaders Mahua Moitra, Sushmita Dev blame Ashwini Vaishnaw for UP train accident

Offering her condolences to the bereaved families and expressing solidarity with the injured, Dev said, "Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, the blue-eyed boy of @PMOIndia, is costing us lives!"

Echoing Dev, Moitra said, "Another derailment in UP. Shame @AshwiniVaishnaw - Indian Railways in Emergency room after 10 years of Jumla Sarkar." Moitra emphasised the urgent need for safety measures, advocating for the immediate installation of the automated train collision avoidance system (KAVACH) across all railway routes.

On June 17, ten people lost their lives and around 40 sustained injuries when three rear coaches of the Kanchanjungha Express derailed in West Bengal after colliding with a goods train.