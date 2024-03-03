TMC's Kunal Ghosh sharpens attack on party MP Sudip Bandyopadhyay; says CBI, ED must probe bank accounts

In a press meet during the day, Ghosh alleged that the veteran TMC MP is not seen by the side of people of his constituency throughout the year and he only 'wakes up when the Lok Sabha poll draws near. The TMC has many suitable candidates who are always with the people.”

Senior TMC leader and Bengal minister Firhad Hakim refused to comment on the allegations by Ghosh.

The party's deputy chief whip in the assembly Tapas Roy, however, said, 'The charges are serious and need to be investigated (by the party).' Ghosh, who in a post asserted he will continue to remain a soldier of the party, took part in a TMC rally in support of a mega rally of the TMC in Kolkata on March 10.