Two TMC MLAs to take oath in Bengal Assembly after days of impasse

Kolkata: Two newly-elected TMC MLAs will take oath in the assembly on Friday afternoon following days of impasse over the venue of the ceremony, officials said.

Governor C V Ananda Bose, in a sudden development on Thursday night, authorised Deputy Speaker Ashish Banerjee to swear in Rayat Hossain Sarkar and Sayantika Banerjee as MLAs, they said.

"The oath will be administered by the deputy speaker at the start of the special session at 2 pm," an official of the assembly secretariat said.

Speaker Biman Banerjee summoned the special session, asserting that the functioning of the House is not solely dependent on the governor.

He had earlier sought the intervention of President Droupadi Murmu to resolve the oath-taking impasse.