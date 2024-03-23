Veteran Bengali actor Partha Sarathi Deb dies at 68; CM Mamata, others offer condolences

Kolkata: Veteran Bengali actor Partha Sarathi Deb died at a hospital here where he was undergoing treatment, his family said on Saturday. He was 68.

Deb died at 11:50 pm on Friday, they said.

He had been suffering from COPD-related ailments for a long time and was admitted to state-run M R Bangur hospital for the last one month, they added.

His condition worsened over the past week and he was in ICU.

Condoling his death, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee wrote on X, "Sad to know of the demise of distinguished and senior actor Partha Sarathi Deb. His departure impoverishes us."