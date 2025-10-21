Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiatamil nadu

'Sundar Pichai chose Bharat': Nara Lokesh after AIADMK says DMK failed despite Google CEO hailing from Tamil Nadu

As the row raged on, Andhra Pradesh Information Technology minister Nara Lokesh waded in once again to merely say, “he (Pichai) chose Bharat.”
Last Updated : 21 October 2025, 16:11 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 21 October 2025, 16:11 IST
Indian PoliticsSundar PichaiDMKAIADMKNara Lokesh

Follow us on :

Follow Us