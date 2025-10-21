<p>Chennai: Andhra Pradesh bagging the USD 15 billion investment by Google for establishing an Artificial Intelligence (AI) hub in Visakhapatnam continues to create ripples in neighbouring states. After Karnataka, politicians in Tamil Nadu are now trying to put the ruling party, DMK, on the mat by seeking to know why such a huge investment went to Andhra Pradesh, not to Chennai, which is a traditional hub for data centres. </p> <p>AIADMK, the state’s principal opposition party, also dragged Sundar Pichai into the row by seeking to know why the DMK government could not clinch the deal despite the CEO of Alphabet, which owns Google, hailing from the state. </p> <p>As the row raged on, Andhra Pradesh Information Technology minister Nara Lokesh waded in once again to merely say, “he (Pichai) chose Bharat.”</p> <p>On Monday, senior AIADMK leader and party’s deputy floor leader in the Assembly, R B Udayakumar, accused the ruling DMK of having missed a 'historic opportunity' to grab the investment to the state.</p> .Nara Lokesh takes 'burn' jab at Karnataka over Google investment deal.<p>“Google CEO Sundar Pichai is a Tamil. Despite his deep connection with Tamil Nadu, the DMK government failed to woo Google. As a result of this, the AI lab has now gone to Andhra Pradesh. I don’t think this is a mere investment but a golden opportunity for the state to emerge as a hub for AI and innovation in the country,” Udhayakumar said. </p> <p>Responding to Udhayakumar, Industries Minister T R B Raaja recalled that Tamil Nadu has now become the locus of Apple manufacturing in India with the presence of companies like Foxconn, Pegatron, and Tata Electronics.</p> <p>Chennai is one of the leading hubs for data centres and global capability centres (GCCs) with several submarine cables landing in the coastal city.</p>