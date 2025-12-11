<p>Kolkata: The West Bengal Congress President Subhankar Sarkar on Thursday announced a "public 'recitation" of the Constitution would be held in the city's Dharmatala area on December 20.</p>.<p>The initiative, 'Sahasra Kontey Sangbidhan Path' (Constitution Reading in Thousand Voices), is aimed at increasing public awareness of citizens' constitutional rights, he said.</p>.Teachers' job loss: BJP, CPI(M) and Congress hold protests on prominent roads in Kolkata and Howrah.<p>"On December 20, at around 1 pm, 100 people will read the Constitution on Rani Rashmoni Road. Representatives from all communities, religions, castes, and creeds will be present at the programme," Sarkar said while addressing a press conference here.</p>.<p>"The Constitution gives every citizen their elementary rights," he added.</p>.<p>Sarkar further maintained that the "public recitation" is a symbolic assertion of democratic values amid what it describes as growing concerns over constitutional safeguards. </p>