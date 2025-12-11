Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiawest bengal

Bengal Congress to hold 'public recitation' of Constitution in Kolkata on December 20

Sarkar further maintained that the "public recitation" is a symbolic assertion of democratic values amid what it describes as growing concerns over constitutional safeguards.
Last Updated : 11 December 2025, 08:46 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 11 December 2025, 08:46 IST
India NewsCongressKolkataBengal

Follow us on :

Follow Us