West Bengal class 10 board exams in 2025 to be held from February 10-22

West Bengal Board of Secondary Education President Ramanuj Ganguly said that the exams will begin at 10.45 am.
PTI
Last Updated : 29 June 2024, 07:11 IST
Kolkata: The next year's class 10 state board examinations in West Bengal will begin on February 10, an official said. The tests conducted by the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) will continue till February 22.

The exams will begin at 10.45 am, WBBSE President Ramanuj Ganguly said on Friday.

Marks of 12,468 candidates, who appeared for the secondary exams in 2024, went up after reviewing the answer sheets.

"This thing (awarding less marks initially) should not have taken place. But the fault lies with the respective examiner," he added.

Published 29 June 2024, 07:11 IST
