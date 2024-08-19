Will break fingers; won't protect you from public if patient dies: TMC leaders threaten doctors protesting Kolkata rape-murder case

Senior TMC minister Udayan Guha has sparked controversy by claiming that fingers of those blaming West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and demanding her resignation over the alleged rape and murder of a woman doctor would be broken.

His threat was heard in a video clip that has gone viral. PTI, however, could not independently verify the authenticity of the video.

“People who are attacking Mamata Banerjee, pointing fingers at her, and demanding her resignation will never succeed. Those pointing fingers at the CM will be broken and crushed,” he was heard saying in the video.

Meanwhile, criticising the doctors' strike following the rape-murder at state-run RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, TMC MP Arup Chakraborty warned that they won't protect the medics if public outrage turns against them due to the stir.

The body of the postgraduate trainee was found on August 9 in the seminar room of RG Kar hospital. A civic volunteer was arrested the following day in connection with the crime, which has triggered a nationwide outrage.

“Despite provocations, the police did not baton charge when RG Kar hospital was vandalised,” Guha said.

A group of people entered the medical facility and vandalised its emergency department, nursing station, and medicine store in the early hours of August 15.