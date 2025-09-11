Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

What is the urgency? Supreme Court refuses urgent listing of plea against India-Pakistan cricket match

India and Pakistan meet on September 14 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium for the 2025 Asia Cup
Last Updated : 11 September 2025, 10:33 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 11 September 2025, 10:33 IST
India NewsCricketSupreme Court

Follow us on :

Follow Us