RSS activist dies by suicide, after BJP denies local body poll ticket in Kerala

Police said he posted a message as WhatsApp status, making allegations against RSS leaders, and declared that he intended to end his life on Saturday afternoon.
Last Updated : 15 November 2025, 14:36 IST
Published 15 November 2025, 14:36 IST
