<p>Thiruvananthapuram: An RSS activist allegedly died by suicide here on Saturday, claiming that he was denied a BJP ticket for the upcoming local body elections, police said.</p>.<p>The deceased, Anand K Thampi of Thrikkannapuram, was found hanging in a shed on his residential premises in the afternoon.</p>.RSS to follow rules for the first time in 100 years: Priyank Kharge.<p>According to police, Thampi had hoped to contest as the BJP candidate from the Thrikkannapuram ward of the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation.</p>.<p>He became upset after discovering that his name was not included on the BJP's Thiruvananthapuram candidate list, they said. However, local BJP leaders claimed that he never approached them seeking a ticket and his death should not be linked to the denial of ticket.</p>.<p>He later announced on social media that he would contest as an independent.</p>.<p>Police said he posted a message as WhatsApp status, making allegations against RSS leaders, and declared that he intended to end his life on Saturday afternoon.</p>.<p>In his message, Thampi claimed he had informed RSS activists of his desire to contest the election.</p>.<p>He alleged that he was denied a ticket due to the interests of some local leaders associated with sand-smuggling mafia.</p>.<p>He also claimed that after he decided to contest as an independent, his friends began distancing themselves from him, which upset him.</p>.<p>Later, Thampi attempted suicide by hanging in the shed of his house.</p>.<p>After seeing the message, his friends rushed to his residence and took him to a hospital, but he died by evening.</p>.<p>BJP State President Rajeev Chandrasekhar said he was shocked to learn about the incident.</p>.<p>"I checked with the district president, who said his name was not in the shortlist received from the ward. But we will examine the incident," he said.</p>.<p>BJP leaders in the district denied that Thampi had ever approached them seeking a ticket.</p>.<p>They said Thampi’s death could not be linked to the denial of a seat.</p>.<p>They added that the other allegations he made would be examined.</p>.<p>Police have launched an investigation.</p>.<p>A case will be registered based on his relatives' statements, officials said. </p>