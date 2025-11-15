Menu
Abandoned bag causes panic at Mumbai metro station; nothing suspicious found

Officials confirmed that no suspicious items were found inside the bag.
Last Updated : 15 November 2025, 14:41 IST
Published 15 November 2025, 14:41 IST
Maharashtra NewsMumbai Metro

