While exit polls predict results for 2023 Assembly polls, Shah sets tone for 2026 Bengal election

Thali-beats, whistle-blows, and rattle-clatter blended with slogans and shouts were witnessed as a section of Bengal’s MLAs representing the two leading political opponents – the Trinamool, and the BJP – sat on dharna several metres apart, on Thursday, in the West Bengal Legislative Assembly precincts. The two political frontiers have continued their clash unabated , sharper and intense, a day after Amit Shah slammed the ruling Trinamool in his party’s mega-rally in the heart of Kolkata while being countered with all the might by the Trinamool.

Opposition BJP lawmakers staged a walkout from the West Bengal Assembly on the same day demanding a discussion on the suspension of the jailed West Bengal Minister and TMC MLA Jyotipriyo Mallick . About 30 MLAs of the saffron party walked out of the Assembly hall after Speaker Biman Bandyopadhyay disallowed a motion by them demanding that they be allowed to raise the issue of Mallick's suspension from the House in view of his his arrest in a money laundering case linked to the ration distribution scam.

The week started with the Leader of the Opposition in West Bengal Legislative Assembly and BJP MLA Suvendu Adhikari getting suspended from the business of the House on Tuesday.

The term of suspension covers the remainder of the current session. Incidentally, the action came a day ahead of the BJP’s mega-rally in Kolkata, that was scheduled to be addressed by Amit Shah. Addressing a mega-congregation of thousands of supporters in Kolkata, Shah on Wednesday, claimed that his party will come to power in West Bengal with two-thirds majority in the 2026 state Assembly elections. He asked people to vote Prime Minister Narendra Modi back to power next year as a foundational step towards the 2026 elections. The BJP leader alleged that while the Prime Minister sends funds to Bengal, they don’t reach Bengal’s poor. He blamed the Trinamool’s “syndicate” for the same. Shah also said that the Union government led by the Prime Minister will implement the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and no one can stop it.

India calls US linking Indian national to murder plot of Sikh separatist a 'matter of concern'