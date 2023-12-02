While exit polls predict results for 2023 Assembly polls, Shah sets tone for 2026 Bengal election

Good morning readers!
While you take a break on this relaxed Saturday morning, enjoy your coffee and read this newsletter, know that there are several leaders across India who are having sleepless nights as their fate depends on the choices that the voters have made in the last couple of days. With the counting for Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan and Telangana scheduled for tomorrow, it is now time for parties to see if their rigorous campaign bore any fruit or whether it was all in vain.
Even though the counting for Mizoram was also set to take place tomorrow, the Election Commission on Friday announced the rescheduling of the vote count from Sunday to Monday after considering several representations from civil society and political organisations.
While we are all pumped up to find out what turn the future of these states will take, let us first update you with everything that happened this week!
Exit polls predict edge for Congress in Chhattisgarh, Telangana; advantage BJP in MP, Rajasthan
As political parties wait with baited breath for the results of five states that will be announced tomorrow, the on Thursday predicted the Congress ousting BRS from power in Telangana and returning to power in Chhattisgarh. However, the grand old party may find itself in a tight spot in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan where BJP is likely to end up with an edge.
Mizoram is likely to see a hung assembly with the ruling MNF finding itself in trouble and the Opposition ZPM finding itself better placed.
Telangana records 70.60% voter turnout
Voters show their fingers marked with indelible ink after casting their votes for the Telangana Assembly elections.
Credit: PTI Photo
After Mizoram, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan, all eyes were on Telangana this week as the citizens of the southern state exercised their right to vote on November 30. A of 70.60 per cent was recorded in elections to the 119-member Telangana Legislative Assembly which passed off peacefully, barring a few minor incidents.
'Rythu Bandhu' backfires on BRS while Congress faces heat for violating Model Code of Conduct
Ahead of the voting, there was quite a bit of tumult in Telangana as the Election Commission on Monday allowing the BRS-led Telangana government to disburse financial aid to farmers under the 'Rythu Bandhu Scheme' after Finance Minister T Harish Rao “violated” the Model Code of Conduct by making an announcement about handing over money to beneficiaries.
BRS expressed “utter surprise” at the EC move and demanded that the permission be reinstated, as stoppage of funds could cause “irreparable loss” to the farmers. In a letter to the EC, senior BRS MP K Keshava Rao claimed that Rao has not made any announcement about the disbursement of funds but only “thanked” the EC, which is an "inadvertent statement and nothing but an expression of gratitude”.
Finding fault with the Election Commission for stopping the disbursement of funds under the Rythu Bandhu scheme in Telangana, BRS Working President K T Rama Rao on Wednesday asked the poll panel to be released.
Apart from the back and forth over the Rythu Bandhu scheme, even the Congress came under the EC scanner as the Congress-led Karnataka government was held responsible for violating the Model Code of Conduct by publishing without permission in poll-bound Telangana. The EC action came after the with the poll body earlier on Monday and BRS last Friday, claiming that the Karnataka government published advertisements in Telangana between November 24 and 27 in Hyderabad editions of several newspapers.
'Historic milestone' for Manipur as state's oldest militant group UNLF signs peace pact with govt
The United National Liberation Front (UNLF), the oldest insurgent group in conflict-hit Manipur, signed an agreement with the government on Wednesday, something which the Centre has called a The UNLF was among the eight Valley-based insurgent groups, which were banned by the Centre under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).
Reacting to the development, Chief Minister N Biren Singh said a and progress has dawned in Manipur. However, members of the Kuki-Zo community on Wednesday stated that ais the only solution to end the conflict in Manipur.
Amit Shah's arrival causes unrest in West Bengal
Leader of Opposition of West Bengal Assembly Suvendu Adhikari with BJP MLAs raise slogans during a protest against the state government during State Assembly session, in Kolkata.
Credit: PTI Photo
Thali-beats, whistle-blows, and rattle-clatter blended with slogans and shouts were witnessed as a section of Bengal’s MLAs representing the two leading political opponents – the Trinamool, and the BJP – sat on dharna several metres apart, on Thursday, in the West Bengal Legislative Assembly precincts. The , sharper and intense, a day after Amit Shah slammed the ruling Trinamool in his party’s mega-rally in the heart of Kolkata while being countered with all the might by the Trinamool.
Opposition BJP lawmakers staged a walkout from the West Bengal Assembly on the same day demanding a discussion on the suspension of the jailed West Bengal Minister and . About 30 MLAs of the saffron party walked out of the Assembly hall after Speaker Biman Bandyopadhyay disallowed a motion by them demanding that they be allowed to raise the issue of Mallick's suspension from the House in view of his his arrest in a money laundering case linked to the ration distribution scam.
The week started with the Leader of the Opposition in West Bengal Legislative Assembly and BJP MLA Suvendu Adhikari getting of the House on Tuesday.
The term of suspension covers the remainder of the current session. Incidentally, the action came a day ahead of the BJP’s mega-rally in Kolkata, that was scheduled to be addressed by Amit Shah. Addressing a mega-congregation of thousands of supporters in Kolkata, Shah on Wednesday, claimed that in the 2026 state Assembly elections. He asked people to vote Prime Minister Narendra Modi back to power next year as a foundational step towards the 2026 elections. The BJP leader alleged that while the Prime Minister sends funds to Bengal, they don’t reach Bengal’s poor. He blamed the Trinamool’s “syndicate” for the same. Shah also said that the Union government led by the Prime Minister will implement the and no one can stop it.
India calls US linking Indian national to murder plot of Sikh separatist a 'matter of concern'
An Indian national, charged in connection with a plan to assassinate a Sikh separatist on American soil, agreed to the plot after being assured that a criminal case against him in Gujarat would be dismissed, US prosecutors have alleged. Nikhil Gupta, 52, has been in connection with his participation in a foiled plot to assassinate a US citizen in New York City, according to a superseding indictment unsealed Wednesday in the US District Court for the Southern District of New York. Calling this a “”, India on Thursday asserted that a high-level probe committee will investigate all aspects of the case, a decision that the US welcomed as “good and appropriate”.
Guv-govt saga continues in Kerala
Voicing displeasure over Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan 'sitting' for two years on bills passed by the state legislature, the Supreme Court said on Wednesday it will consider laying down the of India for assent. While noting that the Kerala governor has taken decisions with regards to eight bills, the apex court asked him to meet Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and the minister concerned to discuss the legislations, observing. "let's hope some political sagacity takes over".
Moreover, the Supreme Court order on Thursday setting aside reappointment of vice-chancellor of the Kannur University in Kerala has come as a Democratic Front (LDF) government and a shot in the arm for Governor Mohammed Khan as it was one of the issues in which the Pinarayi Vijayan government and the Governor locked horns.
However, Kerala CM has said that the Supreme Court order scrapping the reappointment was a . Vijayan also alleged that the governor could be raising baseless allegations against the government owing to some other 'external pressures' - an indirect reference to Khan's BJP link.
Henry Kissinger, American diplomat and Nobel winner, passes away at 100
Henry A Kissinger, the scholar-turned-diplomat who engineered the United States’ opening to China, negotiated its exit from Vietnam, and used cunning, ambition and intellect to remake American power relationships with the Soviet Union at the height of the Cold War, sometimes trampling on democratic values to do so, at his home in Kent, Connecticut. He was 100. Kissinger is survived by his wife.
While a lot is going to change after counting concludes in Madhya Pradesh, Telangana, Mizoram, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan, the one thing we assure will remain the same is our dedication to serve you with unbiased and unfiltered information. To track the results of the Assembly elections 2023 and get the front row seats to witness the dance of democracy, stay tuned to DH!
