Who are Anjali and Sufi? Lesbian couple whose break-up shocked the internet

Anjali Chakra and Sufi Malik, two social media influencers from India and Pakistan respectively, captivated audiences globally with their modern love story that transcended borders and societal norms.
Based in New York and San Francisco, Anjali runs a wedding planning company while Sufi is a New York based travel and lifestyle content creator, according to an India Today report.
Rising to fame in 2019 through their posts celebrating South Asian culture, the couple garnered a substantial following, reaching over five years of companionship. Their relationship symbolized interfaith acceptance and understanding, inspiring hope within the LGBTQ+ community worldwide.
However, their fairy-tale romance took a tragic turn over the weekend when the couple announced their break-up, shocking their fans. Sufi Malik's admission of infidelity shattered the dreams of many who saw them as a beacon of love and acceptance.
The news of their break-up reverberated across social media platforms, sparking speculation and questions from their followers. Despite initial doubts about the authenticity of their announcement, Anjali's removal of their online wedding registry served as a sobering confirmation of the end of their relationship.
Throughout their time together, Anjali and Sufi shared cherished moments, documenting their journey on social media and inspiring countless individuals with their message of love and acceptance.
(Published 27 March 2024, 15:38 IST)