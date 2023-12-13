Who are Sagar Sharma and Manoranjan, the men behind the Lok Sabha breach?

The Lok Sabha on Wednesday witnessed a major security breach on the 22nd anniversary of the 2001 Parliament attack, that left 9 dead, as two men jumped down from the gallery and hurled gas-emitting objects in the House.
One of the men behind this security breach has been identified as Sagar Sharma and as per MP Danish Ali his visitor pass was signed by Mysuru MP Pratap Simha, who belongs to the BJP.
The other intruder has been identified as Manoranjan. While the intruders have been detained, Delhi Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora and other senior officers visited the Parliament House complex to take stock of the matter.
Soon after the breach, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla informed the House that four persons had been arrested - two from inside the House, and two from outside Parliament in connection with the incident.