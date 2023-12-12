Who is Akash Anand, BSP chief Mayawati's political heir?

Bahujan Samai Party supremo Mayawati on Sunday proclaimed her nephew Akash Anand as her political successor amid the backdrop of a party meeting held in Lucknow. The party leaders have been asked to work to strengthen the party's standing across the country ahead of the Lok Sabha elections to be held next year. Mayawati seems to be expecting a turnaround for the BSP by pumping in some young blood ahead to spearhead the party ahead of the 2024 polls.

"Akash has been declared the 'uttaradhikari' by Mayawatiji," Udayveer Singh, the BSP's Shahjahanpur district unit chief, told reporters on Sunday.