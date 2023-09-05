Home
India
Opinion
Karnataka
World
Business
Sports
Entertainment
Video
DH Specials
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Why does Congress hate 'Bharat mata ki jai' chant so much: J P Nadda

Nadda's swipe came following reports that a central observer from the Congress allegedly chided party members at a meeting in Rajasthan for raising the slogan 'Bharat mata ki jai'.
Last Updated 05 September 2023, 10:00 IST

Follow Us

BJP president J P Nadda on Tuesday accused the Congress of having no respect for either the country or the constitution and constitutional institutions, as he asked why the opposition party 'hates' the chant 'Bharat mata ki jai'.

The Congress is only concerned about the glorification of one special family, he alleged.

Nadda's swipe came following reports that a central observer from the Congress allegedly chided party members at a meeting in Rajasthan for raising the slogan 'Bharat mata ki jai'.

She reportedly called it an act of 'indiscipline' and asked them to instead raise slogans in favour of the Congress.

"Why do those who engage in political yatra in the name of 'Bharat Jodo' hate the chant 'Bharat mata ko jai' so much?" Nadda posed.

The entire country is aware of the Congress' intentions that go against the country and the constitution, he claimed.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 05 September 2023, 10:00 IST)
India NewsBJPCongressIndian PoliticsJ P Nadda

Follow us on

Follow

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT