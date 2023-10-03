Singhvi strikes discordant note on Rahul's 'jitna abaadi, utna haq' slogan, says will lead to majoritarianism

The now deleted post read, "equality of opportunity is never the same as equality of outcomes. People endorsing #jitniabadiutnahaq have to first completely understand the consequences of it. It will eventually culminate into majoritarianism."

Congress OBC Department head Captain Ajay Yadav told reporters that what Singhvi said was "not party line" and he would not respond to people who deviate from the party line. He said the Congress line is to ensure the poor and deprived get their rights.

Soon after, Congress General Secretary (Communications) Jairam Ramesh made the party's disapproval officially through a post on 'X', "Dr Singhvi's tweet may be a reflection of his own personal view but in no way does it reflect the position of the Indian National Congress — the essence of which is contained both in the Raipur Declaration on 26th February, 2023 and in the CWC Resolution of September 18th, 2023."