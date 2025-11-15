Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
×
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

With 1,700 aircraft pending orders, India needs 30,000 pilots: Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu

To run a plane, one aircraft in a proper schedule, you will need at least 10 to 15 pilots per aircraft, so that they can do the routes according to their schedule.
Last Updated : 15 November 2025, 12:43 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 15 November 2025, 12:43 IST
India NewsAviation MinistryAircraft

Follow us on :

Follow Us