<p>New Delhi: Grammy-nominated popstar Akon, who is in India for his music tour, was spotted exiting Mumbai airport on Saturday.</p>.<p>The singer, known for tracks such as "Smack That" and "Lonely", came to India earlier this month.</p>.<p>He first performed in Delhi on November 9, followed by his performance in Bengaluru on November 14. His last concert will take place in Mumbai on Sunday at NESCO Centre, Goregaon.</p>.<p>The videos that are circulating online feature Akon walking out of the airport and smiling at the fans, who try to catch a glimpse of the singer.</p>.<p>He wore a grey tracksuit and sunglasses. His wife, Tomeka Thiam, a businesswoman and record label executive, also accompanied the singer.</p>.<p>Akon, who has enjoyed popularity in India with singles like "Chammak Challo" and "Criminal" from Shah Rukh Khan's "Ra.One", performed in the country for the first time in 2007. </p>