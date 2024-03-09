Women narrators of country’s development story: UN leaders hail Araku coffee cultivators, India's 'Naari Shakti'

India’s Permanent Representative to the UN Ambassador Ruchira Kamboj said on International Women's Day “We carry forward the legacy of countless women who have paved paths in stone so future generations like ours can walk on roads paved in aspirations and dreams.” As the day celebrates the journey of empowerment, resilience and transformation led by women across the globe, Kamboj said that in India, “this journey is not just a narrative. It's a palpable living experience that flows now through the veins of our nation, energising its spirit and guiding its steps towards sustainable growth.” Kamboj said the story of Araku coffee is an “emblem of this remarkable journey that is ongoing in India.”

She added that Araku Valley’s “incredible women” cultivate the finest organic coffee and their “hands not only nurture the soil but also cradle the future of sustainable agriculture and community development.”

“In the nurturing hands of these women, coffee beans are not just agricultural products but seeds of change…Let the story of Araku Coffee inspire us to recognize and celebrate the role of women in sustainable development everywhere. Every effort counts, every voice matters and together, we can brew a better world,” she said.