Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Women’s employment rate nearly doubled to 40.3% in last 7 years

The unemployment rate (UR) dropped from 5.6% in 2017-18 to 3.2% in 2023-24, reflecting positive growth in employment opportunities for women.
Last Updated : 25 August 2025, 14:00 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 25 August 2025, 14:00 IST
India NewswomenWomen employment

Follow us on :

Follow Us