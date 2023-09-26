Won’t summon BRS leader K Kavitha till November 20, ED tells SC

The Enforcement Directorate on Tuesday assured the Supreme Court that it would not summon K Kavitha, Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader and daughter of Telangana chief minister, until the court heard her plea on November 20.

Additional solicitor general S V Raju submitted before a bench of Justices Sanjay Kishan Kaul and Sudhanshu Dhulia that the Enforcement Directorate has not called her and a 10 days’ notice would be given.

Kavitha’s counsel submitted before the court that in the previous hearing the ED said she would not be called for next ten days.

Justice Kaul told Raju that the court will have to hear the matter, and “In the meantime, don't call her”.

The ED’s counsel agreed to it.

During the hearing, the bench also sought to know from Kavitha’s counsel about the batch of pending pleas.

The court was informed the issue is whether a woman can be called or whether she has to be interrogated at her residence.