World is at cusp of ushering in an India era: N K Singh

London: The world is at the cusp of ushering in an India era as the country’s growth trajectory moves towards a developed nation status by 2047, leading economist and policymaker N K Singh has said.

In his address on being conferred a prestigious Honorary Fellowship at the London School of Economics and Political Science (LSE) on Wednesday evening, the President of the Institute of Economic Growth said he was humbled to be joining the ranks of fellow Indians such as Nobel laureate Professor Amartya Sen and former president K R Narayanan.

The renowned university said the honour was in recognition of Singh’s long-standing and committed relationship with the LSE and his efforts to facilitate its unique relationship with India as Co-chair of LSE’s India Advisory Board.