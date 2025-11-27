Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

'Worst airline experience': Mohammed Siraj slams Air India Express after it cancels flight following hours-long delay

Responding to the fast bowler's post, Air India Express expressed their regret and said that the flight was cancelled due to "unforeseen operational reasons".
Last Updated : 27 November 2025, 05:36 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 27 November 2025, 05:36 IST
India NewsCricketMohammed SirajAir India ExpressAir India flight

Follow us on :

Follow Us