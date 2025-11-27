Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

'Road to hell is paved with good intentions': Congress slams government over new Aravalli definition

Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh claimed that the new definition is meant to restrict mining but in reality would mean that 90 per cent of the Aravalli Hills would not be counted as Aravalli any more.
Last Updated : 27 November 2025, 07:07 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 27 November 2025, 07:07 IST
India NewsCongressIndia PoliticsJairam RameshAravalli hills

Follow us on :

Follow Us