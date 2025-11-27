<p>Hubballi: The twin-city administration clarified on Wednesday that citizens need not pay charges for parking their vehicles on roadsides in commercial areas, for which a parking charge collection tender was awarded earlier.</p><p>Hubballi-Dharwad Municipal Corporation (HDMC) Commissioner Rudresh Ghali stated that the HDMC general body had earlier resolved to cancel the tender package for parking fee collection on a few roads in Hubballi and Dharwad, and that resolution is being implemented immediately.</p><p>This announcement to implement the resolution came in the HDMC's general body meeting held in Hubballi on Wednesday, after BJP Corporator Shivu Menasinkai, during the zero hour, charged that parking charges are still being collected on Koppikar Road and Coen Road though a resolution to cancel the collection was passed two months back. In reply, Ghali said the resolution would be implemented immediately.</p>.Karnataka: 24X7 water supply project completion in Hubbali-Dharwad may take 15 more months.<p>Former mayor Ramanna Badiger raised the issue of cars being parked on Gokul Road where several malls have come up, and suspected that the police might have some adjustment with the malls as vehicle parking is allowed on the road though it is causing traffic congestion. Rudresh Ghali said the malls would be instructed to ensure that their customers park their vehicles inside, and not on roads.</p><p>Umeshgouda Koujageri suggested to check the practice of commercial complexes having shops in the space meant for parking in such buildings.</p><p>Mayor Jyothi Patil directed the commissioner to arrange a meeting of the officials of the HDMC and Police Department, to make them properly shoulder their responsibilities to resolve parking issues.</p><p><strong>LED project</strong></p><p>Moving a calling attention motion regarding the delay in implementing the LED streetlights project, Leader of House in HDMC Iresh Anchatgeri demanded steps to make the contractor start the implementation of the project within a month by giving the bank guarantee required, or to file a criminal case against the agency and to blacklist it.</p><p>Ramanna Badiger lamented that the state government has not responded though 15 memoranda were submitted when he was the mayor, requesting measures to resolve the LED streetlights project issue and release of pending grants. A verbal clash between ruling and opposition members took place, when BJP members criticised Congress government and district in-charge minister.</p><p>Mayor Jyothi Patil asked the Leader of Opposition in HDMC Imran Yaligar to get the time of minister Santosh Lad, to take a delegation to him seeking measures to resolve the LED project issue. She also instructed the commissioner to ask the contractor to start the works in a month, or to confiscate the EMD amount and blacklist the firm.</p><p>The meeting also decided to make another effort to get the old court complex land as an alternative to 39 guntas of land given to the Karnataka State Law University (KSLU), to stop the transfer of eight zonal assistant commissioners until the government provides officials to replace them, and to hire two licenced surveyors to make documents required for e-aasthi certificate available. </p><p>The report of a house panel recommending recovery of Rs 3.26 crore from officials concerned and the contractor in the wake of alleged misappropriations in maintaining the 'Smart Healthcare' facility at Chitaguppi Hospital was also tabled in the meeting.</p><p><strong>Dog shelters</strong></p><p>In the wake of the Supreme Court order to shift stray dogs from institutional premises to designated dog shelters, the HDMC has urged the government to make a provision of Rs five crore to set up dog shelters.</p><p>"We have requested a provision for funds of Rs three crore to set up dog shelter for Hubballi and Rs two crore for Dharwad. Dog sterilisation centre with 200 kennels will be ready at Shivalli in 15 days. Multiple agencies will be hired to intensify the sterilisation drive, through a tender process which will close on December 3," said HDMC Commissioner Rudresh Ghali.</p><p>Mayor Jyothi Patil said the sterilisation centre coming up at Shivalli would be inspected next week, while Rajanna Koravi suggested to have dog shelters at Shivalli itself.</p>