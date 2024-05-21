Zepto sends man 10 kg flour expiring in 8 days; he sends it to founders

A Delhi man who ordered a packet of wheat flour from quick commerce company, Zepto, found that the product he received is about to expire.
He took to X, sharing his ordeal, and asked Zepto for a solution. Ultimately, he had to send the flour to the founders of the company.
Received call from @zeptocares and lady said NOTHING CAN BE DONE HERE.....EAT 10KG of WHEAT IN 7 DAYS. Unprofessional behavior.— Gajender Yadav (@imYadav31) May 20, 2024
Dear @aadit_palicha @v0hra you need to add some training sessions of common sense and logic for your customer service.
Atleast show expiry date on… https://t.co/fzCH9jseat
Yadav had ordered 10 kg of wheat flour, which, as per his post, was going to expire in eight days.
“Zepto, I ordered 10 kg of wheat from Zepto. The expiry date is after eight days. 8 din mai 10 kg kaise khatam hoga Zepto Idhar ajao, mil kar khatam karte hai [How will I finish 10 kg in 8 days, come here, we will finish it together]” wrote Gajender Yadav on X with a photo of the exipy date on the product which he received on May 17.
Zepto replied on Yadav's post and asked him to share the order details. Their comment says they “regretted” the “unpleasant experience”.
However, the situation worsened when Yadav reportedly received a call from customer care. The woman on the other side of the line told him to finish the packet of flour in seven days and said nothing could be done.
Addresses received 💯— Gajender Yadav (@imYadav31) May 20, 2024
Sending 3kg each to their office. Thank You @snakeyesV1 sir ♥️ pic.twitter.com/lvXOdEPo3A
Yadav then replied to his post, “Dear Aadit Palicha, Kaivalya Vohra, you need to add some training sessions on common sense and logic for your customer service. At least show the expiry date on your app if you are running your business by selling near-expiry products.”
“There’s no point in selling a product which is about to expire. We all know that nearby expiration products are offered at discounts on various platforms. We have paid full price for the flour and got the nearly expired product.”
Yadav told Hindustan Times that he was sending the nearly-expired flour to the Zepto founders as “they should know what a common man faces”.
Though the company offered to refund him, Yadav said its is not about the money anymore and rather about the harrasement faced, time, and energy he wasted. He added that since the incident, he has been checking the expiry date of every product.