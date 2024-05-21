Zepto sends man 10 kg flour expiring in 8 days; he sends it to founders

Yadav had ordered 10 kg of wheat flour, which, as per his post, was going to expire in eight days.

“Zepto, I ordered 10 kg of wheat from Zepto. The expiry date is after eight days. 8 din mai 10 kg kaise khatam hoga Zepto Idhar ajao, mil kar khatam karte hai [How will I finish 10 kg in 8 days, come here, we will finish it together]” wrote Gajender Yadav on X with a photo of the exipy date on the product which he received on May 17.

Zepto replied on Yadav's post and asked him to share the order details. Their comment says they “regretted” the “unpleasant experience”.

However, the situation worsened when Yadav reportedly received a call from customer care. The woman on the other side of the line told him to finish the packet of flour in seven days and said nothing could be done.