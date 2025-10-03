Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Zubeen Garg's death case: Organiser moves Supreme Court for transfer of probe to CBI or NIA

The 52-year-old Assamese music icon died on September 19 during a diving accident in Singapore, sparking angry reactions in the state.
Last Updated : 03 October 2025, 10:28 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 03 October 2025, 10:28 IST
India NewsCBISupreme CourtNIAZubeen Garg

Follow us on :

Follow Us