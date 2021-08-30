1st death from Hurricane Ida, power out in New Orleans

1st death from Hurricane Ida, power out across New Orleans in US

Deputies responding to a report of someone injured by a fallen tree at a home in Prairieville confirmed the person's death

AP
AP,
  • Aug 30 2021, 09:23 ist
  • updated: Aug 30 2021, 09:23 ist
Vehicles are damaged after the front of a building collapsed during Hurricane Ida. Credit: AFP Photo

A Louisiana sheriff's office on Sunday reported the first death from Hurricane Ida just hours after the powerful storm slammed ashore.

The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office said on Facebook that deputies responding to a report of someone injured by a fallen tree at a home in Prairieville confirmed the person's death.

Prairieville is a suburb of Baton Rouge, Louisiana's capital city.

The Facebook post did not include the person's name or any other details. 

