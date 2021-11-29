2 Omicron cases detected in Canada, government says

2 Omicron cases detected in Canada, government says

The cases were reported in two people who recently travelled to Nigeria

Reuters
Reuters, Toronto,
  • Nov 29 2021, 05:19 ist
  • updated: Nov 29 2021, 05:19 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

Two cases of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus, first detected in Southern Africa last week, have been confirmed in Canada, provincial health officials said on Sunday.

The cases were reported in two people who recently travelled to Nigeria, the Ontario government said in a statement.

The detection of Omicron has triggered global alarm as governments around the world scramble to impose new travel restrictions and markets sold off, fearing the variant could be resistant to vaccinations and upend a nascent economic reopening after a two-year global pandemic.

On Friday, Canada closed its borders to foreign travelers who have recently been to seven Southern African nations in the preceding two weeks to help stop the spread of the newly identified variant of Covid-19.

"Today, the province of Ontario has confirmed two cases of the Omicron variant of Covid-19 in Ottawa, both of which were reported in individuals with recent travel from Nigeria. Ottawa Public Health is conducting case and contact management and the patients are in isolation," the statement said.

The World Health Organization (WHO) said it is not yet clear whether Omicron is more transmissible than other variants, or if it causes more severe disease. 

Watch latest videos by DH here:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Canada
Omicron
Coronavirus
Covid-19

What's Brewing

When is a horror movie not a horror movie?

When is a horror movie not a horror movie?

WHO reaches draft consensus on future pandemic treaty

WHO reaches draft consensus on future pandemic treaty

1st Omicron image shows many more mutations than Delta

1st Omicron image shows many more mutations than Delta

Unclear if Omicron causes more severe disease: WHO

Unclear if Omicron causes more severe disease: WHO

UK calls urgent meeting of G7 health ministers

UK calls urgent meeting of G7 health ministers

Thane man Covid positive after South Africa return

Thane man Covid positive after South Africa return

'Deadly cocktail of SP, BSP, Cong want to stop BJP'

'Deadly cocktail of SP, BSP, Cong want to stop BJP'

Man gets life term in India's 'fastest' rape trial

Man gets life term in India's 'fastest' rape trial

Omicron Covid variant brings low vaccination into focus

Omicron Covid variant brings low vaccination into focus

Over 30% Indian women justify beating by husbands

Over 30% Indian women justify beating by husbands

 