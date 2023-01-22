9 killed in shooting near LA after Lunar New Year festival

Nine people were killed in a mass shooting late Saturday in a city east of Los Angeles following a Lunar New Year celebration that attracted thousands, police said.
Sgt Bob Boese of the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said early Sunday that the shooting occurred at a business on Garvey Ave in Monterey Park. The shooter is a male, Boese said.
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
'Inspire to read till age of 14, leave it to them then'
Female, male hearts respond differently to stress
Suhana, Shanaya Kapoor meet Kendall Jenner in Dubai
How ancient poop can shed light on animal behaviour
In Lucknow's Anokha Mall, the poor get free clothes
Buzz Aldrin, 2nd man on the Moon, marries on 93rd b'day
Ukrainian filmmakers bring horrors of war to Sundance