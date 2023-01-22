9 dead in shooting near LA after Lunar New Yr festival

9 killed in shooting near LA after Lunar New Year festival

The LA Times reported that tens of thousands of people had gathered earlier in the day for the two-day festival, which is one of the largest in southern California

  • Jan 22 2023, 14:43 ist
  • updated: Jan 22 2023, 16:45 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

Nine people were killed in a mass shooting late Saturday in a city east of Los Angeles following a Lunar New Year celebration that attracted thousands, police said.

Sgt Bob Boese of the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said early Sunday that the shooting occurred at a business on Garvey Ave in Monterey Park. The shooter is a male, Boese said.

Los Angeles
Gun violence
Shooting
United States
US news
World news

