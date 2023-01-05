Afghanistan raids on IS hideouts leave 8 dead: Taliban

Afghanistan raids on Islamic State hideouts leave 8 dead: Taliban

These members had a main role in the attack on the Chinese hotel, Taliban spokesperson said

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Jan 05 2023, 11:52 ist
  • updated: Jan 05 2023, 11:52 ist
Credit: AFP Photo

Eight people were killed and seven arrested following raids on hideouts of the Islamic State militant group in Afghanistan, a Taliban spokesperson said on Thursday.

"These members had a main role in the attack on the Chinese hotel and paved the way for foreign ISKP members to come to Afghanistan," the spokesperson, Zabiullah Mujahid, said on Twitter, describing Wednesday's raids.

"Lots of weapons and explosives have fallen into the hands of the security forces," he added. 

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Taliban
Afghanistan
World news
Islamic State

What's Brewing

'Nadedu nodi': Trekking through Karnataka

'Nadedu nodi': Trekking through Karnataka

A 'figment' of hope for Ballari's farmers

A 'figment' of hope for Ballari's farmers

Age of consent needs a relook

Age of consent needs a relook

DH Toon | Bharat Jodo Yatra enters 'unknown' UP

DH Toon | Bharat Jodo Yatra enters 'unknown' UP

Celebrating 600 years of the Bahmani capital

Celebrating 600 years of the Bahmani capital

 