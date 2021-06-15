Alibaba executive vice chairman says Jack Ma lying low

Alibaba executive vice chairman says Jack Ma lying low

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Jun 15 2021, 20:13 ist
  • updated: Jun 15 2021, 20:13 ist
Alibaba Group Holding's founder Jack Ma. Credit: AFP Photo

Alibaba Group Holding's founder Jack Ma is fine and "lying low right now", the Chinese e-commerce giant's Executive Vice Chairman Joe Tsai said in an interview with CNBC on Tuesday.

China
business
Jack Ma
Alibaba

