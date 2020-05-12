Trump rules out renegotiating China trade deal

Amidst coronavirus war with China, Trump rules out renegotiating trade deal

AFP
AFP,
  • May 12 2020, 08:13 ist
  • updated: May 12 2020, 08:13 ist

US President Donald Trump on Monday ruled out renegotiating the trade agreement signed with China.

Track live updates on coronavirus here

"I'm not interested in that," Trump told reporters when asked about reports that China was looking to reopen talks about the trade deal signed in January.

"Not even a little bit," Trump said. "Let's see if they live up to the deal that they signed."

Washington and Beijing reached a partial trade deal in January.

As recently as Friday Vice Premier Liu He, who had led China's negotiations, spoke by phone with US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and confirmed that both sides agreed to implementing the first phase of the deal.

COVID-19 Pandemic Tracker: 15 countries with the highest number of coronavirus cases, deaths

Under the agreement the Trump administration agreed to postpone any further tariff increases, while China promised to increase by $200 billion over two years their purchases of US products compared to the level of 2017.

The US president has hit out at China's handling of the novel coronavirus pandemic and threatened fresh tariffs.

Also Read: Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases

The Trump administration accuses China of taking too long to warn the world about the epidemic, and therefore to blame for the virus spreading around the world and triggering the global economic crisis.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has even said claimed that the coronavirus pandemic likely originated in a Chinese laboratory, but acknowledged there was no certainty.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Coronavirus
COVID-19
Donald Trump
USA
China
Trade deal

What's Brewing

'India prone to extreme weather event'

'India prone to extreme weather event'

How Kerala is fighting its battle against COVID-19

How Kerala is fighting its battle against COVID-19

Ayurvedic drug ‘Fifatrol’ mentioned in COVID-19 fight

Ayurvedic drug ‘Fifatrol’ mentioned in COVID-19 fight

Even animals may resort to physical distancing: Study

Even animals may resort to physical distancing: Study

 