AstraZeneca-Oxford vaccine should be effective for new Covid-19 variant: CEO Pascal Soriot

The AstraZeneca-Oxford Covid-19 vaccine approved by Britain on Wednesday should be effective against a rapidly spreading new variant of the virus, AstraZeneca's Chief Executive Pascal Soriot said.
"Our belief at this point is that this vaccine should be effective against the variant," he told BBC radio.
Kollywood box office 2020: Rajinikanth disappoints
Turning back to older pages: Britain joins Europe
2020 in Pics: Unforgiving virus, exodus of migrants
Review: Xiaomi Mi NoteBook 14 Horizon Edition
‘Covidiot’, ‘dalgona’ among words B'luru learnt
Anxiety marks year-end plans
DH Toon | Rajinikanth says 'no to party politics'
'50% people to ring in 2021 at home, order food online'