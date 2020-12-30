'AstraZeneca-Oxford vaccine should counter new variant'

AstraZeneca-Oxford vaccine should be effective for new Covid-19 variant: CEO Pascal Soriot

Reuters
Reuters, London,
  • Dec 30 2020, 14:36 ist
  • updated: Dec 30 2020, 14:36 ist
Credit: Reuters photo.

The AstraZeneca-Oxford Covid-19 vaccine approved by Britain on Wednesday should be effective against a rapidly spreading new variant of the virus, AstraZeneca's Chief Executive Pascal Soriot said.

"Our belief at this point is that this vaccine should be effective against the variant," he told BBC radio.

 

AstraZeneca
Coronavirus
COVID-19
Coronavirus vaccine

