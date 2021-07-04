At least 17 dead, 40 rescued in Philippine military plane crash

At least 17 dead in Philippine military plane crash

Those rescued on Sunday were pulled from the wreckage in Sulu province

Reuters
  • Jul 04 2021, 11:05 ist
  • updated: Jul 04 2021, 12:44 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock photo

A plane carrying Philippine troops crashed and broke up in flames in the southern Philippines on Sunday with 92 people aboard, and media reported at least 17 people had been killed,

The Lockheed C-130 aircraft had a mishap on landing, the air force said in a statement.

"Rescue efforts are ongoing," it said.

Philippines plane crash not thought to be caused by attack, army says

Pictures showed flames and smoke pouring from wreckage of the aircraft among trees at Patikul in the Sulu province, where the army has long fought Islamist insurgents.

The New York Times reported that 17 bodies had been found and the death toll was expected to rise, citing a local commander.

Defence Minister Delfin Lorenzana told Reuters the plane had been carrying 92 people, including three pilots and five other crew members, according to his initial reports.

Armed forces chief Cirilito Sobejana told reporters that at least 40 people had been rescued from the crashed plane and were now being treated.

Philippines
Plane Crash

