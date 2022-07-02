6.1 magnitude quake on Iran Gulf coast kills at least 5

At least five killed in magnitude 6.1 earthquake on Iran Gulf coast

The quake hit 100 kilometres (60 miles) southwest of the port city of Bandar Abbas in Hormozgan province

Reuters
Reuters, Dubai,
  • Jul 02 2022, 07:08 ist
  • updated: Jul 02 2022, 09:59 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Images

At least five people were killed by a magnitude 6.1 earthquake in southern Iran early on Saturday, state media reported, with the area also hit by two later strong quakes of up to 6.3 magnitude.

"Five people have died in the earthquake ... and so far 12 are hospitalised," Mehrdad Hassanzadeh, head of emergency management in Hormozgan Province on Iran's Gulf coast, told state TV. "Rescue work has been carried out and we are now providing tents as emergency housing."

The state news agency IRNA said a magnitude 6.3 earthquake and a magnitude 6.1 quake followed the 6.1 quake that flattened the village of Sayeh Khosh near Iran's Gulf coast. There were more than a dozen aftershocks.

"All of the victims died in the first earthquake and no-one was harmed in the next two severe quakes as people were already outside their homes," said Foad Moradzadeh, governor of Bandar Lengeh country, quoted by the state news agency IRNA.

Major geological fault lines crisscross Iran, which has suffered several devastating earthquakes in recent years. In 2003, a magnitude 6.6 quake in Kerman province killed 31,000 people and flattened the ancient city of Bam.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Iran
Earthquake
World news

What's Brewing

Bengaluru docs break into flash mob

Bengaluru docs break into flash mob

Whackyverse | Shinde and his new friend BJP's errand

Whackyverse | Shinde and his new friend BJP's errand

Open Sesame: Assam floods

Open Sesame: Assam floods

Bengaluru violinist takes fusion to the world stage

Bengaluru violinist takes fusion to the world stage

How you can expand your living spaces

How you can expand your living spaces

Batik: Indonesia's treasured textile craft

Batik: Indonesia's treasured textile craft

 