'B.1.617 may hinder easing of UK lockdown'

B.1.617 variant can cause problems in easing of UK lockdown, says expert

B.1.617 variant cases doubled in a week in England to almost 7,000

PTI
PTI, London,
  • May 30 2021, 20:47 ist
  • updated: May 30 2021, 21:46 ist
It is understood that a final decision on the planned easing of lockdown will not be made until June 14. Credit: iStock Photo

The B.1.617 variant of Covid-19 could become a big problem in Britain’s plans to further ease lockdown restrictions, a senior academician associated with the prestigious Cambridge University has warned.

Prof Tim Gowers, who is with the Mathematics department of Cambridge University, told The Guardian on Saturday that the UK's fight against coronavirus could turn bad "very, very quickly" unless the government acts cautiously on easing lockdown further.

Read more: No liquor, salary for people without Covid-19 vaccination in these Uttar Pradesh districts

The B.1.617 strain could cause big problems if not taken care of properly, Gowers said.

Meanwhile, the B.1.617 variant cases doubled in a week in England to almost 7,000, prompting concerns that the government's lockdown roadmap will be derailed.

The roadmap is expected to see all legal limits on social contact to be removed on June 21.

It is understood that a final decision on the planned easing of lockdown will not be made until June 14.

More than 38.8 million people, or more than 70 per cent of adults in Britain, have been given the first jab of the coronavirus vaccine, according to the latest official figures.

The UK's overall Covid-19 caseload and death toll currently stood at 4,496,823 and 128,037, respectively.

Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Coronavirus
Covid-19
United Kingdom
Coronavirus lockdown

What's Brewing

Fact-check: Can govt record WhatsApp texts, calls?

Fact-check: Can govt record WhatsApp texts, calls?

How diets shape human evolution

How diets shape human evolution

Fact-check: Do cabbages spread Covid-19?

Fact-check: Do cabbages spread Covid-19?

First blind Chinese mountaineer climbs Mount Everest

First blind Chinese mountaineer climbs Mount Everest

Have you seen these popular Paresh Rawal movies?

Have you seen these popular Paresh Rawal movies?

 