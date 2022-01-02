Bad weather adds to US travel woes; 2,700 flights off

Bad weather, Omicron spread spark cancellation of over 2,700 flights in the US

The US accounted for more than half of the 4,698 flights cancelled worldwide, around 9 am on Sunday

AFP
AFP, Washington,
  • Jan 02 2022, 10:05 ist
  • updated: Jan 02 2022, 10:05 ist
A file photo of passengers at the Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport. Credit: Reuters Photo

Air travel continued to be severely disrupted in the United States on Saturday, with bad weather in parts of the country adding to the impact of a massive spike in Covid-19 infections fuelled by the Omicron variant.

The United States had 2,723 cancelled flights, more than half of the 4,698 cancelled worldwide, around 9 am on Sunday, according to a tracking website FlightAware. In addition, 5,993 domestic flights were delayed on Saturday, of a total of 11,043 worldwide, for the day.

The worst affected US airline was Southwest, which had to cancel 13 per cent of its flights, according to the site.

Also Read — New York reports record 85,000 Covid cases in a day

Airports in Chicago were particularly hard-hit because of bad weather, with a snowstorm expected in the area on Saturday afternoon and into the night.

The global air travel industry is still reeling from the highly contagious Omicron variant. Many pilots, flight attendants and other staff are absent from work after contracting Covid-19, or because they are quarantining after coming in contact with someone who has the infection.

Around 7,500 flights were cancelled by airlines worldwide over the Christmas weekend.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

World news
US news
USA
Covid-19
Coronavirus
Omicron

What's Brewing

Bad weather adds to US travel woes; 2,700 flights off

Bad weather adds to US travel woes; 2,700 flights off

Abused Afghan women find shelter dwindling

Abused Afghan women find shelter dwindling

2022 is full of first steps to the moon

2022 is full of first steps to the moon

DH Toon | 2022 must be the year we douse fire of hatred

DH Toon | 2022 must be the year we douse fire of hatred

Major stampedes at religious gatherings in India

Major stampedes at religious gatherings in India

Tirumala temple's seva the most expensive in the world

Tirumala temple's seva the most expensive in the world

Aquamation: Desmond Tutu's chosen flameless cremation

Aquamation: Desmond Tutu's chosen flameless cremation

 