Biden to boost world vaccine sharing commitment

Biden to boost world vaccine sharing commitment to 80 million doses

The doses would come from existing US production of Pfizer, Moderna or Johnson & Johnson vaccine stocks

AP
AP,
  • May 17 2021, 23:22 ist
  • updated: May 17 2021, 23:22 ist
US President Joe Biden. Credit: Reuters Photo

US President Joe Biden will announce Monday that the US will share an additional 20 million doses of Covid-19 vaccines with the world in the coming six weeks, the White House said.

The doses would come from existing US production of Pfizer, Moderna or Johnson & Johnson vaccine stocks, according to White House press secretary Jen Psaki, who said more details would be released in the coming days.

It comes on top of the Biden's administration's prior commitment to share about 60 million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine, which is not yet authorized for use in the US, by the end of June. The AstraZeneca doses will be available to ship once they clear a safety review by the Food and Drug Administration.

Biden is also tapping COVID-19 coordinator Jeff Zients to lead the administration's efforts to share doses with the world. The Biden administration has yet to announce how they will be shared or which countries will receive them.

To date, the US has shared about 4.5 million doses of AstraZeneca vaccine with Canada and Mexico.

Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Joe Biden
United States
Coronavirus
Coronavirus vaccine
COVID-19

What's Brewing

Narada arrests: TMC supporters protest near CBI office

Narada arrests: TMC supporters protest near CBI office

Want to live long? A 111-year-old man shares his secret

Want to live long? A 111-year-old man shares his secret

Tycoon Francois Pinault's art trove unveiled in Paris

Tycoon Francois Pinault's art trove unveiled in Paris

Cyclone Tauktae: Rains disrupt normal life in Mumbai

Cyclone Tauktae: Rains disrupt normal life in Mumbai

Gates left MS board amid probe into affair with staffer

Gates left MS board amid probe into affair with staffer

Price of clean city: BWSSB worker loses eyesight

Price of clean city: BWSSB worker loses eyesight

The Lead: Boman Irani on 'LOL- Hasee Toh Phasee'

The Lead: Boman Irani on 'LOL- Hasee Toh Phasee'

 