Brazil approves imports of Sputnik V, Covaxin vaccines

Brazil approves imports of Sputnik V, Covaxin vaccines

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Jun 05 2021, 06:19 ist
  • updated: Jun 05 2021, 06:19 ist
Representative Image. Credit: Reuters File Photo

Brazilian health regulator Anvisa on Friday voted to approve imports of Russia's Sputnik V and India's Covaxin Covid-19 vaccines, but with conditions on both.

The 4-1 vote by Anvisa's board follows rulings in April to reject Brazilian states' request for Sputnik V due to a lack of data guaranteeing its safety, quality and effectiveness, and in March to reject Covaxin because it did not meet Anvisa's manufacturing standards. 

Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Sputnik V
India
Covid-19
Coronavirus vaccine
Coronavirus
Covaxin
Brazil
Russia

What's Brewing

Why new Microsoft Windows update should be a big deal

Why new Microsoft Windows update should be a big deal

Monsoons likely to get worse due to global warming

Monsoons likely to get worse due to global warming

Water for parched Bengaluru

Water for parched Bengaluru

Koppal’s lakes come to life

Koppal’s lakes come to life

Serena Williams powers into French Open last 16

Serena Williams powers into French Open last 16

Vaccinate, for the sake of our children

Vaccinate, for the sake of our children

All you need to know about Biological-E’s Covid vaccine

All you need to know about Biological-E’s Covid vaccine

NASA astronaut shares cosmic view of the Himalayas

NASA astronaut shares cosmic view of the Himalayas

Meet the clown who helps Mumbai kids fight Covid-19

Meet the clown who helps Mumbai kids fight Covid-19

Covid pandemic spurs high-tech greenhouse boom in China

Covid pandemic spurs high-tech greenhouse boom in China

 