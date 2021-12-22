Britain approves Pfizer-BioNTech jab for 5-11 age group

Children will receive two 10-microgram doses, a third of the adult dose, with an interval of eight weeks

Reuters
Reuters, London,
  • Dec 22 2021, 20:30 ist
  • updated: Dec 22 2021, 20:30 ist
Credit: Reuters Photo

Britain's medicines regulator on Wednesday approved the use of the Pfizer and BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine for children aged 5 to 11 years, after the watchdog found the shot was safe and effective. The country's vaccines committee advised that children in the age group who were in a clinical risk group should be offered the shot.

The children will receive two 10-microgram doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, a third of the adult dose, with an interval of eight weeks between the first and second doses, the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation said.

