Canada to drop Covid test for some returning travelers 

Canada to drop Covid testing for some returning travelers 

The announcement concerns those taking trips of 72 hours or less

Reuters
Reuters, Ottawa,
  • Nov 17 2021, 22:16 ist
  • updated: Nov 17 2021, 22:16 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

Canada is set to announce on Friday that it is no longer obliging Canadian travelers returning from short foreign trips to take PCR Covid-19 tests, a government source said on Wednesday.

The travel industry complains that the requirement to take the tests, the most reliable commonly-used method of detecting Covid-19, is deterring tourism. The announcement concerns those taking trips of 72 hours or less, said the source, who requested anonymity given the sensitivity of the situation.

The news was first reported by the Canadian Broadcasting Corp

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Canada
Coronavirus
Covid-19
World news

What's Brewing

Tamil Brahmin bachelors to look for brides in UP, Bihar

Tamil Brahmin bachelors to look for brides in UP, Bihar

India may achieve 30% cut in tobacco use by 2025: WHO

India may achieve 30% cut in tobacco use by 2025: WHO

How Covid-19 became a 'boon' for this battered hospital

How Covid-19 became a 'boon' for this battered hospital

Want to save the earth? We need a lot more Elon Musks

Want to save the earth? We need a lot more Elon Musks

Rajinikanth's box office might in a pandemic era

Rajinikanth's box office might in a pandemic era

76 lakh private keys, addresses found in Sriki's device

76 lakh private keys, addresses found in Sriki's device

 