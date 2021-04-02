China aims to vaccinate a city in 5 days after outbreak

China aims to vaccinate city of Ruili in 5 days after outbreak

China has largely eradicated local transmission of Covid-19

AP
AP, Beijing,
  • Apr 02 2021, 13:37 ist
  • updated: Apr 02 2021, 15:16 ist
People lining up and getting vaccinated in Ruili. Credit: AP Photo

A Chinese border city hit by a fresh outbreak of Covid-19 began a five-day drive Friday to vaccinate its entire population of 300,000 people.

State broadcaster CCTV showed people lining up and getting vaccinated in Ruili, where 16 cases have been confirmed since Tuesday. Twelve of them are Chinese and the other four are nationals of Myanmar, which lies across the border.

Read more: Chinese vaccine-maker Sinovac Covid-19 jab doubles production capacity

A city Communist Party official told CCTV the previous day that 159,000 doses of vaccine had arrived in the city.

Television footage showed vacant streets as officials ordered people to home quarantine and closed non-essential businesses. The city has also said it would tighten controls around the porous border to try to stop anyone crossing illegally from Myanmar.

China has largely eradicated local transmission of Covid-19 and quickly rolls out strict measures whenever a new cluster emerges.

This is the first time China has tried to vaccinate an entire city in response to new outbreak. The move comes as the government ramps up a nationwide vaccination drive.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

China
Coronavirus
COVID-19
Coronavirus vaccine

What's Brewing

Rising star to IPL team captain - a 'Pantastic' journey

Rising star to IPL team captain - a 'Pantastic' journey

Job market remains buoyant amid second Covid-19 wave

Job market remains buoyant amid second Covid-19 wave

Italy may be in Easter lockdown, but party's on at sea

Italy may be in Easter lockdown, but party's on at sea

In Pics | First women military cops gear up for Army

In Pics | First women military cops gear up for Army

Laxmibai & Bendre: Couple goes retro for photoshoot

Laxmibai & Bendre: Couple goes retro for photoshoot

'Angriest octopus' lashes out at man on Australia beach

'Angriest octopus' lashes out at man on Australia beach

 