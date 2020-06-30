India ban on Chinese apps may violate WTO rules: China

China says India's ban on Chinese apps may violate World Trade Organisation rules

Reuters
Reuters, New Delhi,
  • Jun 30 2020, 22:05 ist
  • updated: Jun 30 2020, 22:05 ist

China said on Tuesday that India's move to ban 59 Chinese-origin mobile apps could be a breach of World Trade Organisation (WTO) rules, and urged New Delhi to create an open and fair business environment.

"India's measure selectively and discriminatorily aims at certain Chinese apps on ambiguous and far-fetched grounds, runs against fair and transparent procedure requirements, abuses national security exceptions and (is suspected of) violating WTO rules," Ji Rong, a spokesman at the Chinese embassy in New Delhi, said in a statement.

India banned the apps on Monday, its strongest move against China in the online space since fighting erupted on the two countries' border this month.

Rong said the ban would affect Indian jobs, and urged India to treat all investments and service providers equally and create an open, fair and just business environment. 

