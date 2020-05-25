China 'to take action' if US undermines its interests

China says it will take action if US undermines its interests in Hong Kong

Reuters
Reuters, Beijing,
  • May 25 2020, 13:51 ist
  • updated: May 25 2020, 13:54 ist
AFP file photo

China warned on Monday that it will take countermeasures if the United States insists on undermining its interests regarding Hong Kong, following the latest comments from Washington about possible sanctions over new national security legislation for the city.

Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian told reporters during a briefing that the United States is trying to harm China's national security and said Beijing has lodged stern representations with Washington over White House National Security Adviser Robert O'Brien's comments that the security law for Hong Kong could lead to US sanctions.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
United States
Hong Kong
China

What's Brewing

'Big jolt with the cases spike due to Markaz incident'

'Big jolt with the cases spike due to Markaz incident'

Landlord kills tenant for using 100-watt bulb, arrested

Landlord kills tenant for using 100-watt bulb, arrested

Domestic flights set to resume under quarantine shadow

Domestic flights set to resume under quarantine shadow

India among top 10 nations with maximum COVID-19 cases

India among top 10 nations with maximum COVID-19 cases

RBI alone can’t anchor COVID-19-infected economy

RBI alone can’t anchor COVID-19-infected economy

COVID-19 a shot in the arm for biotech, pharma courses

COVID-19 a shot in the arm for biotech, pharma courses

 