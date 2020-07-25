China's consulate in Houston cleared out

China's consulate in Houston cleared out ahead of eviction

AP
AP,
  • Jul 25 2020, 07:45 ist
  • updated: Jul 25 2020, 07:45 ist

Workers at China's consulate in Houston loaded up moving trucks Friday ahead of an afternoon deadline to shut down the facility, as ordered by the Trump administration.

On Tuesday, the US ordered the Houston consulate closed within 72 hours, alleging that Chinese agents had tried to steal data from facilities in Texas, including the Texas A&M medical system and The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston.

China called the allegations “malicious slander” and responded by ordering the U.S. to close its consulate in the western Chinese city of Chengdu.

On Friday morning, moving trucks were parked outside the consulate and workers were seen carrying large bags out of the building, the Houston Chronicle reported.

A small group of protesters gathered across the street and played a recording criticizing the Chinese government.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

China
United States
Houston
US-China trade war

What's Brewing

Hollywood actor Mel Gibson hospitalised for coronavirus

Hollywood actor Mel Gibson hospitalised for coronavirus

Pope, Buttler steer England to 258-4 vs Windies

Pope, Buttler steer England to 258-4 vs Windies

Congress posts throwback pic of Manmohan Singh

Congress posts throwback pic of Manmohan Singh

Here are 3 great mysteries about life on Mars

Here are 3 great mysteries about life on Mars

Maybe could have managed pandemic differently: UK PM

Maybe could have managed pandemic differently: UK PM

 