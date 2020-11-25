China's Xi Jinping congratulates Joe Biden on US election victory

Xi Jinping congratulates Biden on US election victory

  • Nov 25 2020, 20:26 ist
  • updated: Nov 25 2020, 20:26 ist
China's President Xi Jinping on Wednesday congratulated Joe Biden on winning the US presidential election, expressing hope the two countries could promote the healthy and stable development of bilateral relations, the official Xinhua news agency reported.

Also on Wednesday, Chinese Vice President Wang Qishan congratulated Biden's running mate, Kamala Harris, on being elected the next US vice president, Xinhua said.

