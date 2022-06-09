Chinese military plane crash kills 1, injures 2

Chinese military plane crash kills 1, injures 2

The J-7 fighter jet of the Chinese People's Liberation Army Air Force crashed in the residential area in Xiangyang city

PTI
PTI,
  • Jun 09 2022, 16:24 ist
  • updated: Jun 09 2022, 16:24 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Images

A Chinese military jet crashed in a residential area in central China's Hubei Province on Thursday, killing one person and injuring two others in the country's third aviation accident in over two months.

The J-7 fighter jet of the Chinese People's Liberation Army Air Force crashed in the residential area in Xiangyang city, the state-run CGTN reported.

One person was killed and two others were injured, besides damage to residential buildings. The pilot ejected successfully. The pilot and the injured people have all been sent to the hospital for treatment, the report said.

The cause of the accident and the casualties are being further investigated and verified, the report said.

The plane crashed in the residential area near the airport, setting off fire to several buildings, the Hong Kong-based South China Morning Post reported.

State broadcaster CCTV’s military channel reported that the J-7 fighter jet crashed during training.

Videos of the crash posted on social media showed several houses on fire at the scene.

Laohekou Airport is now mainly used as a training site for new fighter pilots from the Air Force, the Post report said.

There have been several other cases of fighter jets crashing during training flights in China.

In 2015, a Chinese air force pilot parachuted to safety moments before his aircraft crashed into a hillside. Two years before that, a military pilot died when his fighter jet crashed during night training in eastern Zhejiang, the report said.

The crash that took place on Thursday is the third accident involving planes in China since March this year.

Last month, over 40 people were injured when a passenger plane of China's Tibet Airlines with 122 people on board veered off the runway and caught fire while taking off in the country's southwest Chongqing city.

On March 12, a Boeing 737 aircraft from Kunming to Guangzhou crashed in Tengxian county of the Guangxi Zhuang autonomous region. All the 132 people on board, including nine crew members, were killed.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

China
People's Liberation Army
Plane Crash
World news

What's Brewing

Nayanthara weds Vignesh Shivan, first official pic out

Nayanthara weds Vignesh Shivan, first official pic out

Celebs at Nayanthara & Vignesh Shivan's wedding

Celebs at Nayanthara & Vignesh Shivan's wedding

It's a full house at Bengaluru breweries

It's a full house at Bengaluru breweries

A R Rahman to represent British Council's culture drive

A R Rahman to represent British Council's culture drive

Thailand decriminalises weed, but not the strong stuff

Thailand decriminalises weed, but not the strong stuff

Lounge around before you fly out of KIA

Lounge around before you fly out of KIA

 